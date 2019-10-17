Jordanian, Norwegian PMs hold talks to enhance bilateral ties

Amman, Oct 21 (IANS) Jordanian and Norwegian Prime Ministers held talks to enhance bilateral relations and strengthen cooperation, the state-run Petra news agency reported.

During the talks in capital Amman on Sunday between Jordanian Prime Minister Omar Razzaz and his Norwegian counterpart Erna Solberg, the two sides looked into methods to boost economic cooperation and activate trade deals between the two countries, according to Xinhua news agency.

On regional issues, Razzaz stressed Jordan’s firm stance on the two-state solution to Palestinian issue, which stipulates the creation of an independent Palestinian state at the borders of 1967 with East Jerusalem as its capital.

As for Syria, he called for a political solution that preserves the unity of the country and the safe return of refugees.

He also mentioned the impact of hosting 1.3 million Syrian refugees on Jordan.

In a press conference after the talks, he called for continued global support to countries hosting refugees, adding that the international community has a responsibility for these countries.

The Norwegian prime minister stressed her country’s support to Jordan and voiced keenness to boost bilateral ties in several sectors.

She said her country was ready to provide all types of support to Jordan in several sectors, adding that Norway will continue to support the refugees and Jordan in this regard.

“We are committed to continued support to Jordan,” she said.

Solberg arrived in Amman on Saturday for a two-day official visit to Jordan.

–IANS

sdr/