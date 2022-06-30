Star wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler was on Thursday named as England’s new white-ball captain. The 31-year-old Buttler replaces World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan, who retired from international cricket this week after injury and form struggles.

The batter has been an integral part of the set-up, having been a vice-captain since 2015 and has led the team 14 times previously (Nine ODIs & five T20Is). He has represented England 151 times in ODIs scoring 4,120 runs at an average of 41.20, including 10 centuries.

“It is the greatest honour to captain your country, and when I have had the chance to step in the past, I have loved doing it. I can’t wait to take this team forward,” said Buttler on his appointment as captain.

In T20 internationals, the attacking batter has won 88 caps scoring 2,140 runs with an average of 34.51. He is one of three England cricketers (Dawid Malan and Heather Knight) to have scored hundreds in all three formats of the game.

Buttler’s first assignment as captain will come against India, with three T20s and three ODIs from July 7. England are set to name their squad on Friday.

