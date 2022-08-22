SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

Jos Buttler ruled out of The Hundred due to calf injury

England white-ball captain Jos Buttler has been ruled out of The Hundred due to a calf injury he picked up last Thursday (August 18) against Southern Brave.

Buttler, who is captain of Manchester Originals in the competition, will take no further part in The Hundred, according to local media reports.

Laurie Evans will now captain the side for the remainder of the competition from the match against Birmingham Phoenix on Sunday, said a report in the Sky Sports website.

Buttler is now in a race to be fit for England’s white-ball tour of Pakistan, which begins next month. England are touring Pakistan for the first time in 17 years and are set to play seven T20Is across September and October.

