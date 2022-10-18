SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

Jos Buttler signs three-year contract extension with Lancashire

England’s white-ball captain Jos Buttler has signed a three-year extension contract with Lancashire, the English County Club confirmed on Tuesday.

Buttler’s current deal was due to expire at the end of this season, but he will now remain at Emirates Old Trafford until at least the end of 2025.

‘Lancashire Cricket can confirm that England men’s white-ball captain Jos Buttler has signed a three-year contract extension with the Club,’ the Club said in a statement.

The 32-year-old, who is currently in Australia preparing for England’s T20 World Cup campaign, joined Lancashire in 2013 from Somerset and was a key part of the Lancashire Lightning side who lifted the T20 Blast trophy for the first time in the Club’s history in 2015.

Buttler’s central contract with the ECB restricts his availability during the English season. He played a solitary T20 Blast match for Lancashire in the 2022 season, making 42 from 29 balls against Worcestershire in July.

The attacking batter has not played a County Championship game since the Roses match in July 2018 and his most recent List A appearance for the county was even longer ago, also against Yorkshire at Old Trafford in 2016.

‘I am really pleased to commit my county cricket future to Lancashire, the Club which provided me with an opportunity to achieve my ambitions when I joined from Somerset back in 2013,’ said Buttler, who took over the white ball captaincy from Eoin Morgan earlier this year.

‘Whilst I have not had the opportunity to come back as much as I would have liked in recent seasons, it is always a privilege to represent the Red Rose and play at Emirates Old Trafford in front of our Members and supporters. I will always look to help the Club wherever I can and hopefully there are plenty of opportunities for me to be able to do so during the next three seasons,’ he added.

Director of Cricket Performance Mark Chilton said: ‘We are delighted that Jos has signed a new three-year contract with Lancashire Cricket.

‘We are all aware of the limitations within the schedule for a cricketer in demand such as Jos, however, as England men’s white ball captain and a World Cup winner, the value of the experiences that Jos, when available, can impart into our dressing room cannot be underestimated.’

‘Jos is one of the most feared white ball batters in world cricket and to have the option to include him in our side, when the schedules allow, is something which can only make us stronger and benefit our younger players to learn from such an elite performer,’ he added.

