England’s white-ball captain Jos Buttler is reportedly on the verge of receiving a significant four-year contract offer from his Indian Premier League team, Rajasthan Royals, a news report has claimed.

Since 2018 Buttler has been an integral part of the Royals and has a remarkable record for the franchise, with five centuries and 18 fifties in 71 matches.

He also plays for Paarl Royals, the team owned by Rajasthan in South Africa’s SA20 league, which was launched earlier this year.

The exact value is unknown, but it would be worth millions of pounds each year given his earning capacity in the competition, according to the British newspaper, The Telegraph.

The report also said that the offer to Buttler is yet to be formally tabled, and it is unclear whether the T20 World Cup-winning captain intends to accept the deal.

The growing prominence of T20 leagues, particularly the IPL, is placing mounting pressure on international cricket. Franchises are increasingly seeking to secure players for extended periods by offering them longer-term contracts.

Earlier reports were surrounding that Jofra Archer was in negotiations with Mumbai Indians about a deal that would require permission from his franchise to play for England.

In response to the increasing influence of franchises, the England Cricket Board (ECB) is actively exploring strategies to maintain a certain level of control over their players. One option being considered is the implementation of multi-year central contracts, which would provide greater stability and oversight.

Additionally, there are discussions about raising match fees across all three international formats to ensure players remain committed to representing the national team amidst the growing allure of T20 leagues.

2023062931259