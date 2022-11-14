SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

Jos Buttler’s England team richer by USD 1.6 million after winning T20 World Cup

NewsWire
0
0

Jos Buttler’s England side, following their title triumph in the ICC T20 World Cup at the packed Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, will receive a whopping USD 1.6 million for defeating Pakistan.

The showpiece event came to a thrilling climax at the MCG with England winning by five wickets to lift their second T20 World Cup and claiming the biggest purse from a prize pool of USD5.6 million.

While Buttler’s victorious side will receive the highest amount, all 16 teams will be rewarded for their efforts in Australia with a pay-out, according to ICC.

Runners-up Pakistan will receive exactly half the amount that England got (USD800,000), while the two losing semifinalists — India and New Zealand — will collect USD400,000 apiece.

The eight teams that exited at the Super 12 stage will receive USD70,000 each. Like last year at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, a win in each of the 30 games in the Super 12 phase is worth $40,000 to each team.

The four teams that were knocked out in the first round — UAE, Scotland, Namibia and West Indies –will get USD40,000 each, but each side will also receive an additional USD40,000 for each win they picked up during the First Round.

20221114-114005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Union Culture Minister G Kishen Reddy unveils NRI Festival-Global Power Championship...

    IPL Turning Point: Mohsin’s four-for turns the tide for Lucknow (IANS...

    BCCI considering having five teams in women’s IPL, five overseas players...

    Kapil Dev’s 19-year-old charity Khushii changes guard