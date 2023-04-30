ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Joseph Quinn to play Roman Emperor in ‘Gladiator 2’

NewsWire
0
0

Actor Joseph Quinn has been added to the cast of the ‘Gladiator’ sequel.

The ‘Stranger Things’ actor will play Roman Emperor Caracalla in the Sir Ridley Scott-directed follow-up to the 2001 movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter, reports aceshowbiz.com.

While it has been confirmed that Paul Mescal will take on the role of Lucius – the son of Connie Nielsen’s character Lucilla and Joaquin Phoenix’s Commodus from the original film, specific details about the flick remain a closely-guarded secret.

Barry Keoghan is set to portray a character named Emperor Gata while Denzel Washington will also star in the sequel.

According to Deadline, “When the offer was first presented, it was unknown whether he would actually do it; Washington is known for his great taste in projects and doesn’t sign up for anything. But after reading the script, sources close to the project said he was excited about the bad a** role Scott had written with him in mind.”

Meanwhile, Russell Crowe has ruled out returning as Maximus Decimus Meridius in the project – which is due to be released in 2024 – and explained that it won’t be a “direct sequel” to the Oscar-winning original.

He said, “Yeah we’ve had dinner and talked about it and all that stuff. So I know roughly how he’s shaping the story. But yeah, if you remember, there was a young kid who wanted to beat the Gladiator, which leads to the ‘My name is’ speech. So that young kid has grown up, and he’s now the Emperor.”

“I don’t know what else happens at that point, so that’s the idea. So it’s not a remake. And it’s not a direct sequel. It’s not like the day after, you know, 30 years later or something.”

20230430-104204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BTS announce online live-streaming event for fans on June 13 and...

    Judi Dench doesn’t plan to get married

    Rowan Atkinson: “The job of comedy is to offend or have...

    John Lennon’s ex-PA defends supplying him with heroin