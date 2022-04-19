Josh Brolin was already a popular and acclaimed celebrity in Hollywood but his stardom exploded globally when he played the role of the Mad Titan super villain, Thanos in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Avengers: Endgame’.

Marvel fans would also know that Josh Brolin was also a part of ‘Deadpool 2’ as Cable.

Recently, though the actor revealed that he was also offered the role of Batman for the DC verse. He did state that eventually Zack Snyder chose to cast Ben Affleck as Batman. Speaking about it, the actor stated that it was “a fun deal” and he could be open to doing it and cheekily added that he might take it up when is 80 years old.

The ‘Dune’ star was then asked about whether or not he would be interested in playing Thanos again should the MCU require it.

When the Phase 3 of the MCU ended, it looked like a definite end for Thanos along with Robert Downey Jr. Iron Man and Chris Evans’ Captain America. As we see in Phase 4, Captain America’s shield was passed on to Sam Wilson, but with the end of Phase 3 it seemed like Josh Brolin’s Thanos was truly turned to dust.

But since MCU is now playing with the concept of the Multiverse, there could be a remote possibility of Thanos resurfacing in some other universe in the future.

Josh Brolin was made an appearance in the Jess Cagle Show and he spoke about whether or not he would be willing to reprise his role as Thanos in the MCU. The actor said, “I don’t know where they’re going with it, no. It’s not that I don’t have an interest in it. They have their own trajectory that they’re worrying about, and if they want me to do it, I would do it I’m sure, but I don’t know what they’re thinking.”

The chances of Thanos returning are slim but fans can live in hope. Meanwhile Brolin announced that he will definitely be back in ‘Dune 2’ and the filming for the sequel is set to start in July 2022.

Fans of the actor know he was passed up for Batman, they know he will soon be seen in ‘Dune 2’; as for coming back as Thanos, while its unlikely that the MCU will walk down that same road, it is great news to MCU fans that the actor himself is up for it should the opportunity arise.