Josh, Indias fastest growing and most engaged short-video app, made history on 9th September, 2021 by setting a new Guinness World Records title of creating the largest online video of people saluting the Indian National Anthem. This feat was achieved during the #SaluteIndia campaign, organised by the app between 10th to 15th August, 2021, to mark Indias 75th year of Independence.

The #SaluteIndia campaign urged Indians to stand up and raise awareness around the evil societal practices such as discrimination, child labour, corruption, dowry among others. Participants were required to create a minimum five-second-long video, using various filters available on the Josh app and take a stand on these issues, with the Indian National Anthem playing in the background.

Creators and users from all over the country united to mirror the platform’s energy, power, passion and patriotism that resulted in a total of 29,529 video submissions. With this, they broke the earlier record of 23,529 videos achieved by the Department of Tourism and Culture, Government of Uttar Pradesh and District Administration, Gorakhpur, on 4th February 2021.

On achieving the commendable feat, Sunder Venketraman, Head of Creator and Content Ecosystem, Josh said, “We feel honoured and delighted to have set this new world record of the largest online video of people saluting. Receiving a certification from the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS gives us immense pride as it bears testimony to our ability and commitment in creating awareness among the masses to voice their opinion against the evil practices existing in our society. We thank our creators, users and all the participants, who have played a key role in turning our vision into reality.”

Neil Foster, VP EMEA APAC at Guinness World Records said, “We are delighted to announce Josh app as the Guinness World Records title holder for the ‘largest online video of people saluting’ to the Indian National Anthem. We would like to congratulate each individual who has helped and contributed to the making of 29,529 videos and smash the record successfully. We feel honoured to felicitate Josh App that has united people from all over the country digitally during the 75th Independence Day celebrations in India.”

