Actor Josh Lucas revealed in “The Drew Barrymore Show” that he took his son in search of the Extra Terrestrial after watching Steven Spielberg’s all-time classic blockbuster “E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial”, which released in 1982.

“My little boy and I, when we watched E.T., I convinced him that E.T. was living in the north woods of Central Park. So, we would go to the woods of Central Park and we would search for E.T. and I would basically let him go in front of me and I would just occasionally throw a pine cone at him and go, ‘That’s E.T’,” Lucas said.

He said it was fun.

“It was such a wonderful, we did it probably once or twice a week for a couple of months we went in search of E.T,” he added.

Drew praised his parenting skills.

“You know what that tells me that you’re a good dad,” she said on the show that airs in India on Zee Cafe.

–IANS

dc/vnc/rt