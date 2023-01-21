INDIALIFESTYLE

Joshimath crisis: Badrinath National Highway develops cracks

NewsWire
0
0

Cracks of one to two metre long have devloped on the Badrinath National Highway in Joshimath, which is the only road that leads to Badrinath, a place of faith for millions of Hindus.

Disaster Management Secretary Ranjit Sinha said that the administration has been keeping a close watch on the land subsidence of the highway.

Sinha stated that the concerned agencies have been instructed to repair the road. He said it would be completely repaired before the Char Dham yatra.

Repairing the road before the yatra would pose as a big challenge for the government.

Significantly, the number of structures that have developed cracks in the holy city has increased to 863.

In view of the cracks, along with the obstruction of the road to Badrinath Dham, the contact of the Indian Army with the China border may also be cut off.

Geologist Prof M.P.S. Bisht, after visiting the area, said that the pattern of the cracks is parallel.

Apart from this, sinking of the huge stones on the side of the road is also becoming a casue of concern for the government.

20230121-142802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pak says attack on police precinct signals onset of terrorism in...

    Over 3500 jeans with fake labels seized in Delhi, 3 arrested

    UP man gives up his life trying to save a dog

    New Cambridge tracker shows India Covid cases will decline by May...