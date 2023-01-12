The demolition of houses and two hotels rendered unsafe due to land subsidence here has started on Thursday. The two hotels — Hotel Malari Inn and Hotel Mount View, besides developing cracks, have also tilted backwards.

The demolition is being done under the supervision of the Central Building Research Institute by teams of National Disaster Response Force, Public Works Department and State Disaster Response Force.

According to sources, the demolition of the hotels began after discussion on compensation was held between the property owners and the district administration.

The Uttarakhand government has announced an amount of Rs 1.5 lakh per affected family.

A State Disaster Response Force official has said the demolition would not be done in the night due to the cold weather and rainfall.

Earlier, the local residents were assured that they would be given appropriate compensation.

Later, people staging demonstrations against the demolition were also asked to disperse.

Inspector General of Police, Garhwal Range, Karan Singh Nagnyal all activities in the areas around the hotels that would be demolished have been stopped to ensure safety of the people.

The authorities have so far marked 723 houses unsafe.

