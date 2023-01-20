The demolition of the structures declared unsafe after being affected by land subsidence in Joshimath has come to a halt due to heavy snowfall, which has added to the woes of the residents.

Their belongings, lying outside Hotel Mount View and Malari Inn, are covered in snow as they could not be shifted due to the adverse weather.

The national highway near the hotels has been opened after the demolition drive was halted.

More than a dozen villages in Chamoli district are covered with snow. The weather in the city is freezing due to rain and snowfall in the area, since Thursday evening.

Chamoli DM Himanshu Khurana said that the labourers are unable to work, which is why the demolition work has been stopped. It will be resumed when the weather improves.

The Mandal-Chopta highway and the Ghat-Ramani motorway have been closed due to snowfall.

According to information received from the District Disaster Control Room on Friday, several areas including Badrinath Dham, Hemkund Sahib, Auli, Gorson Bugyal, Lal Mati and villages like Sutol, Kanol, Dumak, Kalgoth are experiencing snowfall.

About two feet of fresh snow has accumulated in Badrinath Dham and up to three feet in Hemkund Sahib. The Joshimath and Ghingharan region experienced the year’s first snowfall.

The district administration has made arrangements for bonfires at various places in the city in view of the harsh weather.

The administration has permitted the people of Jaypee colony to demolish the 15 houses declared unsafe in the colony themselves.

The Shri Badri-Kedar Temple Committee has banned Yagya, rituals and other events without permission in Narsingh Temple premises.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has instructed the district administration to send relief to the affected families at the earliest.

Dhami urged the officers to plan drainage and sewer systems in the hill towns.

A meeting of the High Powered Committee has been called on January 27, where decisions will be taken on the displacement, rehabilitation and reconstruction plan of Joshimath.

According to Secretary, Disaster Management, Ranjit Sinha, the water leakage near Jaypee colony has increased from 100 LPM to 150 LPM.

Sinha said that as per the reports of the crackometer installed in the affected buildings, the cracks have not increased in the last three days.

