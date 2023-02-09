INDIALIFESTYLE

Joshimath crisis: Locals fearful as new cracks develop in houses

NewsWire
0
0

Residents of Uttarakhand’s Joshimath are living in a state of fear as five more houses have developed minor cracks along with the widening and increasing number of cracks in residential buildings already affected with land subsidence in the city.

Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana reached the area and inspected the houses on Wednesday.

Khurana, on Thursday said that the size of the old cracks had increased in the houses where crackometers were installed.

Cracks had also developed in the fields in Manohar Bagh ward in January. Suraj Kaparwan, owner of one of the affected fields, said that the administration had filled the cracks with soil and plastic.

The development of new cracks in the holy city had stopped after January 20, but has started again, adding to the worries of the locals and the administration.

Along with this, cracks in the houses of Manohar Bagh and Singhdhar ward have widened.

Locals have also been worried about the sudden drying up of a natural stream that had been flowing since the past several years in Joshimath’s Singhdhar ward.

20230209-145005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    K’taka caps gatherings at weddings to 100 amid Covid surge

    China’s intent to study bioweapons reopens Covid origin controversy

    New is usual: Singer Shilpa Rao’s constant search for novel

    Centre drafting Bill to prevent trafficking of women, children