INDIA

Joshimath crisis: Now cracks threaten temple in Shankaracharya Math, Shivling

NewsWire
0
0

The latest casualty in Uttarakhand’s Joshimath town, which is witnessing extreme land subsidence, is a temple in the prestigious Shankaracharya Math, established by Adi Jagatguru Shankaracharya, which has developed cracks and has sunk down about six inches.

The Shivling inside the temple has also developed cracks. People believe that the Shivling was brought from Jaipur in 2000.

Students from all across the country come to the Math for Vedic education and learning. Currently, around 60 students are enrolled in the temple.

According to popular belief, Shankaracharya attained Vedic knowledge by meditating inside the cave, under the Kalpa tree, 2500 years ago. The same tree is on the verge of extinction today.

Apart from this, huge cracks have appeared in the buildings of the campus, and around the Lakshmi Narayan temple.

Brahmachari Mukundanand, in-charge of Joshimath temple, said that cracks had appeared in the entrance of the math, Lakshmi Narayan temple and auditorium, wherein the Totkacharya cave, and Tripur Sundari Rajarajeshwari temple are situated.

Priest Vashishtha Brahmachari apprised that cracks had been observed in the premises since around an year but no one expected the situation to get out of control.

He said that efforts were being made to rectify the cracks earlier by applying cement, but the situation had worsened in the last 7-8 days.

He added that a gap had formed between the walls.

At the same time, the floor of the Narasimha temple complex has started sinking.

20230109-212404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Covid positivity rate touches 5% in B’luru

    ‘No putting up of tweets’, SC grants 5-day interim bail to...

    ‘Shilanyas’ for Jagannath temple heritage corridor project performed in Puri

    UP polls phase-1: 35.03% voting till 1.00 pm