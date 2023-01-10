INDIA

Joshimath residents seek proper compensation before damaged houses’ demolition

NewsWire
0
0

The demolition work to raze structures damaged due to land subsidence in Uttarakhand’s Joshimath saw a huge protest by locals, who were not ready to vacate their houses unless they are not paid ‘proper’ compensation for their losses.

A large number of police along with SDRF, NDRF personnel was deployed for smooth demolition on Tuesday but the locals turned down the administration’s request to vacate buildings.

Two JCBs, a big crane and two tipper trucks, along with 60 labourers were brought in for demolition of two hotels — Malari Inn and Mount View — which have leaned towards each other. But, due to heavy protests, the demolition could not be started till late evening. However, water, electricity, telephone lines were removed from the area by the administration.

The affected residents are demanding ‘proper’ rehabilitation and compensation. They said that they will not vacate buildings until the government does not give them proper compensation and rehabilitation.

In support of the affected people, villagers also reached Joshimath and took out a procession.

20230110-224003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    K’taka BLP MLA accused of abducting woman corporator

    Gunfight erupts in J&K’s Shopian

    Youth selling drugs in coastal belt of Goa held

    Transfer and posting of 149 Bihar officers cancelled