Journalist found slain in Mexico

Mexico City, Aug 1 (IANS) The editor of a Mexican news website was found murdered in the central state of Morelos, a reporters advocacy organisation said Wednesday.

“Journalist Rogelio Barragan, editor of Guerrero al Instante, was murdered, his body was found a few hours ago – bound and with signs of torture – inside an abandoned vehicle,” the Mexican Association of Displaced and Assaulted Journalists said.

The body was discovered on Tuesday in Zacatepec, Morelos, a day after Barragan was abducted, the Efe news reported.

Barragan had been beaten and shot in the head, according to the reports.

“Rest in peace, our comrade Rogelio, God keeps you in his Holy Glory,” the staff of Guerrero al Instante said in a Facebook post.

Mexico’s independent National Human Rights Commission issued a statement lamenting Barragan’s death and demanding an “exhaustive investigation.”

“In this context of great danger for the practice of journalism in the country, the permanent commitment of authorities of the three levels of government to preventing and investigating aggression against communicators is much more necessary,” the commission said.

The Aztec nation of one of the world’s most dangerous places to be a journalist and Barragan’s murder brings to 11 the number of news professionals slain in Mexico since President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador took office Dec. 1.

Forty-seven journalists were killed during the 2012-2018 term of his predecessor, Enrique Peña Nieto.

