Journalist shot at in Patna

A journalist of a local Hindi daily was shot at in Patna’s Bihta locality.

The incident occurred on Monday night when Ravi Shankar, native of Amraha village, was returning home on a bike after attending a birthday party.

“When Shankar was about to reach his home, the bike borne assailants who were waiting to attack him, opened fire on him. Of the five rounds, Shankar suffered one gunshot injury,” said Ranjit Kumar, SHO of Bihta police station.

As Ravi Shankar got unconscious, attackers felt that he died and fled from the spot.

“The victim is admitted in a private hospital and his condition is said to be serious. We are trying to take his statement and also scanning the CCTV footage as well as his mobile phone to find some clues,” Kumar said.

