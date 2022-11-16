INDIA

Journalist trolled for visiting temple

A TV journalist of a Delhi-based news channel was heavily trolled and abused on social media after he was seen in a photograph entering a temple, accepting ’tilak’ on his forehead and wearing a saffron scarf around the neck to cover a religious event in Agra.

Some of the locals even threatened him and his family over the phone.

According to reports, Naseem Ahmed, 40, a journalist who works from Agra, went to the city temple where someone clicked his picture and uploaded it on the internet.

Soon the purported picture went viral and people started trolling him.

SP (city) Vikas Kumar said: “We have taken cognisance of the matter. A case has been registered against one Mohammed Imran and six others who shared pictures and made objectionable comments on social media. Further investigations are on.”

The accused have been booked under IPC sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups), 153-B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration), 500 (defamation), 501 (printing or engraving defamatory matter) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace).

A police officer said that cops have raided a few places to arrest the accused.

“All of them are absconding. We will arrest them soon,” he added.

20221116-122204

