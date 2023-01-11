“Where will I put my trophy? In my heart!” With these words S.S. Rajamouli ended his chat with ‘The Hollywood Reporter’ on the Golden Globes red carpet.

Looking very patrician in his black dhoti and kurta, with a red-bordered back shawl, Rajamouli responded to the anchor reacting to the scenes at LA’s iconic Chinese Theatre the previous night, where the audience started dancing to ‘Naatu, Naatu’ on the aisles.

“Isn’t that great? To take the audience out of their seats and make them dance,” Rajmouli said. “I think it comes from the joy of film watching.”

He noted: “I don’t think America has ever seen that kind of reaction from the audience. Back in India we do. … Humans are humans across the globe wherever they are.”

Talking about the attention RRR is getting and the Oscar season buzz it has created, Rajamouli said: “It really feels great. In India, we make thousands of movies but we hardly get any recognition outside our country. If it puts the spotlight on our films and helps our filmmakers take our stories to the world, it’ll be really great.”

And who’ll be partying after the show? “My stars, R and Charan, they’ll be having the most fun,” Rajamouli said. “I’m usually the guy who’s tensed up about whether everything is going to happen properly … and on time.”

20230111-081603