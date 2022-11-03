INDIA

JP leader seeks probe in Ayodhya land scam

A BJP leader in Ayodhya has sent a complaint to the Prime Minister Office (PMO) regarding a large scale Nazul land scam in the holy city.

In his complaint, registered on the PMO’s grievances website, BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Singh has alleged that local government officials are involved in a Nazul land scam.

Singh has demanded a high-level probe by matching old documents of Nazul land in Ayodhya and the present situation of the plots.

A few days ago, BJP MP Lallu Singh had also filed a complaint with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and demanded an SIT probe.

The temple town of Ayodhya, which is in the limelight for the grand Ram Mandir in the making, is witnessing a real estate boom.

In the last couple of months, the temple town was in the news because of the Nazul land scam, in which local officials, including some who were earlier posted here, are alleged to be involved.

The PMO had transferred the matter to the UP government for further action. About 2,000 bighas of land in Ayodhya is expected to have been taken away by land mafia.

In his complaint filed to the chief minister, Lallu Singh stated that the land mafia have formed a nexus with government officials.

The 2,000 bighas of land is behind the famous ‘Afeem Kothi’ of Faizabad city and is known as the submerged area.

20221103-090803

