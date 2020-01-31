JP Nadda reaches out to Maithil voters in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) With the sizable numbers of voters in Delhi around 40 lacs, the BJP President JP Nadda reached out to Maithil speaking migrants in the nation capital, seeking their votes on February 8 when Delhi Assembly Polls on the day.

He was speaking at a function organised at the residence of Rajya Sabha member Prabhat Jha on Copernicus Marg in the capital.

“I will safeguard the interest and value of Mithila Paag which has been conferred on me as a token of honour , he said the alfresco gathering which welcomed him for the first time after being the president of the party.

Nadda making a scathing attack on CM Arvind Kejriwal government pointed out unsafe drinking water as per reports placed by Bureau of Indian standard.

Kejriwal is playing the politics of an eye wash with the false commitments and plundering the government’s exchequre on advertisements for which people should reach him a lesson by their votes, added Nadda.

BJP national vice president Prabhat Jha called upon mathil migrants to stand United with BJP to get fair share in the government formation in the Delhi by voting BJP to power.

–IANS

pj/rt