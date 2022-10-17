Tamil Nadu’s Meyyappan L. showed a good degree of grit and stamina to get the better of his higher-ranked opponent, U.P’s Priyanshu Kumar in five games in a Boys’ U-17 4th round match of the Shoppers Stop Junior & Sub-Junior National Squash Championships, presented by Bombay Gymkhana at their glass-backed squash courts, here, on Monday.

Meyyappan, a small-town lad from Tuticorin, training for the past six years at the Gamesville Sports Academy, prevailed over Priyanshu, ranked in the 9-16 bracket, winning 13-15, 11-8, 7-11, 11-6, 11-5 to enter the pre-quarterfinals, where he will meet Maharashtra’s Yuvraj Wadhwani, seeded 3-4.

Also causing a minor upset was Maharashtra’s Vivaan Bhatia, who defeated Rajasthan’s Udit Mishra, in the 17-32 bracket, 11-1, 11-2, 11-3.

In the Boys’ U-19 4th round action, Maharashtra’s Vivaan Shah and Paarth Ambani advanced to the pre-quarterfinals with wins over UP’s Rajasmin Sharma and TN’s Adith Achpal respectively.

All seeded players will see action from the pre-quarterfinal stage.

Boys’ Under-17 (4th Round): Meyyappan L, TN, def. Priyanshu Kumar (9/16), UP, 13-15, 11-8, 7-11, 11-6, 11-5; Adhish Kancharla, MH, def. Arush Chatterjee (9/16), DL, 11-9, 11-8, 11-9; Raj Yadav (17/32), UP, def. Arjun Somani, MH, 2-11, 11-9, 11-8, 11-5 ; Arihant Ks (9/16), TN, def. Ekambir Singh, MH, 9-11, 11-7, 11-4, 11-8; Vivaan Bhatia, MH, def. Udit Mishra (17/32), RJ, 7-11, 11-4, 11-4, 11-3.

Boys’ Under-15 (4th Round): Yusha Nafees, UP, def. Meyyappan P (9/16), TN, 11-6, 14-12, 11-7; Siddhant Sharma (17/32), UP, def. Ankit Patel, UP, 12-10, 11-8, 11-4; Purav Rambhia, MH, def. Samyak Jain (9/16), MP, 15-17, 11-4, 11-5, 11-5; Varun Shah, MH, def. Hriday Rajani (17/32), MH, 11-1, 11-2, 11-3.

Girls’ Under-15 (3rd Round): Aradhya Porwal (9/16), DL, def. Aelina Shah, MH, 11-6, 11-4, 8-11, 11-4; Karina Phipps (17/32), MH, def. Priya Dhrashini, TN, 11-7, 11-3, 11-1; Eesha Shrivastava (9/16), MH, def. N U Shreya Tamil, TN, 11-6, 11-3, 11-0; Sangamithra Shanmugham, TN, def. Shivali Bhosale (17/32), MH, 11-1, 11-3, 11-3.

Boys’ Under-19 (4th Round): Lakshya Gwala (9/16), RJ, def. Rishi Panwar, RJ, 11-4, 11-7, 8-11, 11-5; Aarav Gill, DL, def. Lakshya Motial (9/16), MH, 11-6, 11-1, 11-4; Vivaan Shah, MH, def. Rajasmin Sharma, UP, 11-6, 11-5, 5-11, 11-7; Paarth Ambani, MH, def. Adith Achpal (9/16), TN, 11-5, 5-11, 11-4, 11-4.

