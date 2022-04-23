It continued to rain goals at the 2nd Hockey India Junior Men’s Academy National Championship 2022 here on Saturday with top teams winning their respective pool matches.

Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy, Raja Karan Hockey Academy, Smart Hockey Academy, Raipur, Markandeshwar Hockey Academy and Cheema Hockey Academy won their respective pool matches on the fourth day of the event at the Naval Tata Hockey Academy here.

In the first match of the day, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy beat Mumbai Schools Sports Association (MSSA) 13-1 in Pool A.

Mohd Konain Dad (8′, 32′, 36′, 48′, 51′) starred with five goals, while Kashif Khan (6′, 30′) and Mohammad Zaid Khan (24′, 40′) bagged a brace each for Madhya Pradesh Hockey academy. Mudassar Qureshi (14′), Saddam Ahmad (35′), Haider Ali (53′) and Ali Ahmad (56′) also got on the scoresheet for the winning team. Seraj Ahmed (42′) scored the lone goal for MSSA.

In the second game of the day, Republican Sports Club beat Raja Karan Hockey Academy 2-0 in Pool B. Het Rajubhai Pawar (6′) and Saurabh Mayekar (44′) were the goal-scorers for Republican Sports Club.

In Pool B, Smart Hockey Academy, Raipur defeated Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy 8-0. Mohd Amir (5′, 29′, 31′) starred with a hat-trick, while Kulwinder Parshad (25′, 30′) netted twice and Harmanpreet Singh (10′), Karambir Singh (47′) and Jaskaran Singh (57′) contributed a goal each for Smart Hockey Academy, Raipur

In a Pool F match, Markandeshwar Hockey Academy beat Salute Hockey Academy 9-2. Gurpreet Singh (3′, 21′, 31′) and Ankit (14′, 42′, 56′) each registered a hat-trick each, while Kulbir Singh (34′), Pawel Singh (37′) and Munish (55′) scored a goal each for Markandeshwar Hockey Academy. Meanwhile, Ujjwal (8′) and Sahil (23′) scored for Salute Hockey Academy.

In the final match of the day, Cheema Hockey Academy beat Citizen Hockey XI 4-0 in Pool F. Tushar Joshi (39., 40.) scored a brace for Cheema Hockey Academy, while Sukhpal Singh (23′) and Manpreet Singh (45′) also registered their names in the scoresheet for the winning team.

