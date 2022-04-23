SPORTSHOCKEYINDIA

Jr men’s academy nationals: Mohd Konain Dad scores five in Madhya Pradesh’s 13-1 win

NewsWire
0
0

It continued to rain goals at the 2nd Hockey India Junior Men’s Academy National Championship 2022 here on Saturday with top teams winning their respective pool matches.

Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy, Raja Karan Hockey Academy, Smart Hockey Academy, Raipur, Markandeshwar Hockey Academy and Cheema Hockey Academy won their respective pool matches on the fourth day of the event at the Naval Tata Hockey Academy here.

In the first match of the day, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy beat Mumbai Schools Sports Association (MSSA) 13-1 in Pool A.

Mohd Konain Dad (8′, 32′, 36′, 48′, 51′) starred with five goals, while Kashif Khan (6′, 30′) and Mohammad Zaid Khan (24′, 40′) bagged a brace each for Madhya Pradesh Hockey academy. Mudassar Qureshi (14′), Saddam Ahmad (35′), Haider Ali (53′) and Ali Ahmad (56′) also got on the scoresheet for the winning team. Seraj Ahmed (42′) scored the lone goal for MSSA.

In the second game of the day, Republican Sports Club beat Raja Karan Hockey Academy 2-0 in Pool B. Het Rajubhai Pawar (6′) and Saurabh Mayekar (44′) were the goal-scorers for Republican Sports Club.

In Pool B, Smart Hockey Academy, Raipur defeated Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy 8-0. Mohd Amir (5′, 29′, 31′) starred with a hat-trick, while Kulwinder Parshad (25′, 30′) netted twice and Harmanpreet Singh (10′), Karambir Singh (47′) and Jaskaran Singh (57′) contributed a goal each for Smart Hockey Academy, Raipur

In a Pool F match, Markandeshwar Hockey Academy beat Salute Hockey Academy 9-2. Gurpreet Singh (3′, 21′, 31′) and Ankit (14′, 42′, 56′) each registered a hat-trick each, while Kulbir Singh (34′), Pawel Singh (37′) and Munish (55′) scored a goal each for Markandeshwar Hockey Academy. Meanwhile, Ujjwal (8′) and Sahil (23′) scored for Salute Hockey Academy.

In the final match of the day, Cheema Hockey Academy beat Citizen Hockey XI 4-0 in Pool F. Tushar Joshi (39., 40.) scored a brace for Cheema Hockey Academy, while Sukhpal Singh (23′) and Manpreet Singh (45′) also registered their names in the scoresheet for the winning team.

20220423-202203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hockey Pro League: Harmanpreet’s hat-trick helps India beat England 4-3

    Hockey Pro League: India go down to Netherlands 3-1 in a...

    All India Police Hockey: Karnataka beat Jharkhand 1-0 to storm into...

    Uncertainty over 2021 jr men’s hockey World Cup allotted to India