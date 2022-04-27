SPORTSHOCKEY

Jr men’s academy nationals: Punjab Hockey Club, Vivek Singh Academy, Sports Academy register contrasting victories

NewsWire
0
2

Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy, Olympian Vivek Singh Hockey Academy, Cheema Hockey Academy and Markandeshwar Hockey Academy registered contrasting wins over their respective rivals in pool matches on the eighth day of 2nd Hockey India Junior Men’s Academy National Championship 2022, here on Wednesday.

In the first match of the day, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy outplayed HAR Hockey Academy 10-0 in Pool D. Savraj Singh (9′, 15′, 17′, 58′) scored four times, while Dilraj Singh (6′, 33′, 34′) slammed a hattrick. Lalpreet Singh (52′, 54′) and Ujwal Singh (32′) were the other goal getters for the winning side.

In Pool D’s next match, Olympian Vivek Singh Hockey Academy beat Dhyan Chand Hockey Academy 14-0. Gurudatt Gupta (9′, 24′, 54′, 55′, 59′) struck five goals, Jayhind Yadav (3′, 29′, 32′, 42′) scored four, while Avanish Singh (34′, 56′), Siraj Ahemad (6′), Suraj Yadav (13′) and Vimal Kumar Verma (47′) also managed to register their names on the scoresheet to hand their side a convincing victory.

Both the Pool E matches of the day didn’t happen as Gangpur Sports Academy and Mata Sahib Kaur Hockey Academy Jarkhar-Ludhiana forfeited their matches as they didn’t turn up, handing default 5-0 victories to SGPC Hockey Academy and HIM Academy respectively.

In the penultimate game of the day, Yudhveer Mall (20′, 56′) and Nakul Thakur (21′, 57′) scored a brace each, while Sukhpal Singh (47′) scored the other to hand Cheema Hockey Academy a comfortable 5-0 win over Salute Hockey Academy in Pool F.

In the final Pool F game, Markandeshwar Hockey Academy defeated Citizen Hockey XI 7-0. Ankit (2′, 40′, 43′) slammed a hattrick, Munish (20′, 54′) scored a brace while Naveen Bura (39′) and Pawel Singh (59′) also found the net once each for the winners.

Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy, Smart Hockey Academy, Raipur, SAIL Hockey Academy, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy, SGPC Hockey Academy, Markandeshwar Hockey Academy, Army Boys Sports Company and hosts Naval Tata Hockey Academy-Jamshedpur qualified for the Quarter-Final after topping their respective pools.

The Quarterfinals of the 2nd Hockey India Junior Men’s Academy National Championship 2022, Naval Tata Hockey Academy, Jamshedpur will be played on Thursday, April 28.

Quarterfinals Line-ups:

QF 2 – Smart Hockey Academy, Raipur vs Army Boys Sports Company at 0630 hrs IST

QF 3 – SAIL Hockey Academy vs Markandeshwar Hockey Academy at 0830 hrs IST

QF 4 – Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy vs SGPC Hockey Academy at 1030 hrs IST

QF 1 – Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy vs Naval Tata Hockey Academy- Jamshedpur at 1545 hrs IST

20220427-222602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sub-junior men’s academy nationals: Vivek Singh hockey academy to meet Army...

    Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup: Netherlands, France, Argentina arrive in Bhubaneswar

    Despite missing medal at Games, women’s hockey has bright future: Salima...

    Our targets for the next Olympic cycle are set: Hockey midfielder...