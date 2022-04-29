Army Boys Sports Company will take on SAIL Academy while Naval Tata Hockey Academy will meet Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy in the semi-finals of the 2nd Hockey India Junior Men’s Academy National Championship 2022 here on Saturday.

Army Boys Sports Company the highest goal-scoring team in the tournament are coming off a hard-fought 3-1 win in a shootout against Smart Hockey Academy, Raipur in their quarterfinal match. They will hope to continue the same momentum against SAIL Hockey Academy.

Speaking about the team’s semifinal match against SAIL Hockey Academy, Army Boys Sports Company coach Chandrashekhar Khalkho said, “We will be facing a tough team, they are slightly more experienced than us, so it will be challenging for us. We will have to play more attacking hockey and convert our chances tomorrow. If we reach the final, it will be a great achievement for the team, and I am confident that we will do well.”

On the other hand, SAIL Hockey Academy, won their quarterfinal match by a comprehensive 7-2 margin against Markandeshwar Hockey Academy.

“Reaching the semi-finals is an achievement in itself and I feel very proud of all our players. I am expecting a tough fight from our opponents, the Army Boys Sports Company in the upcoming match but we are confident and hopeful of doing well in the match,” said SAIL Hockey Academy team manager Raju Kant Saini ahead of their semi-final match.

In the second semifinal, the hosts Naval Tata Hockey Academy- Jamshedpur will be up against Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy. The home side is coming off a thrilling 3-1 win against Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy in the quarterfinal. Their coach, Himanshu expressed, “We have performed well in the tournament so far because of our hard work and perseverance. We have to continue giving our best and the boys are only focused on reaching the final.”

Meanwhile, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy, who registered a clinical 5-2 win in their quarter-final match against SGPC Hockey Academy, will look to keep the momentum going in the semi-final to seal a spot in the final of the tournament.

Ahead of their semifinal game, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy coach Balwinder Singh said, “The boys have put in their heart and soul into the tournament and reaching the Semi-Finals is a proof of that. The team always goes into every match with zeal and proper structure whether it’s the first match or the Finals.”

