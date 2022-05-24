Haryana and Manipur registered easy wins in their pool matches on Day 8 of the 12th Hockey India Junior Men’s National Championship 2022 here on Tuesday.

In the first match of the day in Pool D, Hockey Haryana recorded a stunning 14 – 0 victory over Tripura Hockey. Vikas (8′, 12′, 18′, 19′, 23′ 25′, 28′) starred the show with seven goals, while Shubham (3′, 32′, 60′) struck a hattrick, Toshant (29′, 54′) scored a brace, Anil (27′) and Captain Deepak (59′) also got on the score sheet to set up a massive win for Hockey Haryana.

In the second Pool D match, Manipur Hockey overcame Kerala Hockey 5 – 1. Yumkham Bidyananda Singh (18′, 58′), Sushil Lisham (15′), Rishi (26′) and Laishram Kirun Meitei (32′) scored for Manipur Hockey, while Abi Vincent (40′) pulled one goal back for Kerala Hockey.

In Pool F, Hockey Mizoram forfeited their clash against Hockey Punjab, awarding Hockey Punjab a default 5 – 0 victory.

Earlier on Monday, Hockey Karnataka defeated Hockey Uttarakhand 5 – 0 in Pool H thanks to goals from Vishwas. G (10′, 31′, 33′), Kiran Kumar Somanna Gonappanavar (9′) and Gowtham M.A (50′).

