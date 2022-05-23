Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand and Delhi registered their contrasting wins in the pool matches on Day 7 of the 12th Hockey India Junior Men’s National Championship 2022 in Kovilpatti on Monday.

In the first match of the day in Pool G, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu recorded a convincing 11 – 0 victory over Goans Hockey. Captain Sathish B (23′, 38′, 52′, 58′) led the charge with four goals, while Murugesh (25′), Naveen Raja Kumar (35′), Muthukumar K (40′), Anand Y (44′), Sri Hari Raam (54′), Anantharaj (57′) and Chandranath J (60′).

In the second Pool G match, Hockey Jharkhand defeated Hockey Chhattisgarh 6 – 2. Love Light Kujur (9′), Kamal Chik Baraik (14′), Prem Kerketta (28′), Aseem Aind (46′), Reetik Roshan Lakra (55′) and Abhishek Guria (58′) got on the score sheet for Hockey Jharkhand. Vishnu Yadav (23′) and Gurman Sahu (37′) got on the score sheet for Hockey Chhattisgarh.

In Pool H, Delhi Hockey defeated Hockey Gujarat 13 – 1. Nand Kishor (2′, 25′, 48′, 56′) and Captain Nitin (5′, 11′, 32′, 34′) scored four goals each for Delhi Hockey, while Sahil Kumar (3′, 44′), Yogember Rawat (36′), Mohammad Shadab (39′) and Naveen Bidhuri (42′) also added to the scoreline. Priyansh Dighe Hemant (12′) pulled one goal back for Hockey Gujarat.

Earlier on Sunday, Hockey Association of Odisha defeated Le Puducherry Hockey 9 – 0 in Pool C. Paulus Lakra (18′, 29′, 43′, 49′, 53′, 59′) starred with six goals, while Deepak Minz (10′), Rosan Kujur (13′) and Akash Soreng (35′) scored one goal each.

