Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, and Odisha registered convincing victories on Day 3 of the 12th Hockey India Junior Men’s National Championship here on Thursday.

Arun Sahani scored five goals as Uttar Pradesh Hockey recorded a convincing 13-0 victory over Hockey Himachal in Pool A.

In the first match of the day, Arun Sahani stuck in the 8th, 20th, 21th, 38th, and 55th minutes and led the charge with five goals.

Captain Sharda Nand Tiwari (4′, 10′ 51′) followed up with a hat-trick. Amir Ali (15′, 16′) scored a brace, while Mohit Kushwaha (12′), Siddhant Singh (49′), and Mohammad Haris (58′) also scored a goal each.

In Pool B, Hockey Chandigarh earned an 8-2 victory over Hockey Madhya Pradesh. Surinder Singh (7′, 23′, 32′, 35′) earned the plaudits for his four goals, while Raman (5′), Ajaypal Singh (17′), Taranjot Singh (30′), and Rohit (57′) also contributed with a goal each. Meanwhile, Neeraj Chakravarti (40′) and Satyam Barde (46′) got on the score sheet for Hockey Madhya Pradesh.

In Pool C, the Hockey Association of Odisha defeated Hockey Rajasthan 5-0 thanks to goals from Deepak Minz (24′, 45′), captain Laban Lugun (33′, 40′) and Rosan Kujur (34′).

Earlier on Wednesday, Manipur Hockey defeated Tripura Hockey 8-1 in Pool D. Yumkham Bidyananda Singh (26′, 43′) and Gurumayum Dingku Sharma (48′, 49′) scored a brace each for Manipur Hockey, while Thokchom Bikramjit Singh (3′), Leimapokpam Boing Singh (9′), Thounoujam Ingalemba Luwang (21′) and Sushil Lisham (56′) also scored one goal each. Parveen Kumar (44′) pulled one goal back for Tripura Hockey.

