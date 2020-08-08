Jr. NBA Global C’ship: Players hail Bruce Bowen’s session

Kolkata, Aug 8 (IANS) NBA Legend Bruce Bowen recently interacted with over 1,000 participants from Reliance Foundation Jr. NBA Program and spoke on mental health and wellness in these tough COVID-19 times as part of the virtual Jr. NBA Global Championship.

While the Jr. NBA Global Championship has previously been held as an in-person event at ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando, the home of the 2019-20 NBA Season restart, the NBA decided to shift the event virtually in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The session was really helpful. It’s very important for us to keep a positive mindset even if we can’t go to the basketball court. With everything happening around us, Bruce sir asked us not to worry about what we can’t control,” said Moumita Mishra from Bengaluru.

“Bruce sir has told us that we can try to do different things. We can work on something that we are not good at. I will remember these things. His thoughts on mental health will be very helpful. He told us that we need to accept our mistakes and we should work on them. It was really nice to listen to him,” she added.

“First off, I felt that this was a wonderful opportunity for all the young athletes who went to the Jr. NBA Global Championship as they got to talk to an NBA champion. Bruce sir gave us an insight about his championship mentality and how he had to remain mentally strong throughout his career to gain success,” said Pranav Varma from Hyderabad.

“He also talked about how the pandemic is such an unpredictable situation and how its has been affecting all of our lives. He gave us advice on how to remain mentally strong and not take any negative energy or stress to our minds.

“He told us the different exercises he was doing in order to keep himself fit during the pandemic and encouraged us to do the same to keep our bodies in shape. Lastly I enjoyed the call as I got a chance to reconnect with all of my Jr.NBA friends after a whole year.”

The tournament runs through mid-August. It features top teams of 13- and 14-year-old male and female players from eight US regions (Central, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Northwest, South, Southeast and West) and eight international regions (Africa, Asia Pacific, Canada, China, Europe & the Middle East, India, Latin America, and Mexico).

–IANS

