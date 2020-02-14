Jr NTR collaborates with director Trivikram for next film

Hyderabad, Feb 20 (IANS) Telugu star Jr NTR will collaborate with filmmaker Trivikram for his 30th film.

In the past, Jr NTR and Trivikram have worked together on the 2018 film “Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava”, which was a commercial hit.

A tweet from the official Twitter account of production house Haarika & Hassine Creations read: “The BIG announcement you all have been waiting for is here! Young Tiger @tarak9999 & #Trivikram garu are coming together again for #NTR30 & it will be produced by @haarikahassine along with @NTRArtsOfficial! @NANDAMURIKALYAN… Stay tuned for more exciting updates!”

According to the hashtag #NTR30, it is speculated that the film is titled “NTR 30”.

It is being co-produced by NTR’s brother Nandamuri Kalyanram under the NTR Arts banner. The film is scheduled to release summer 2021.

–IANS

