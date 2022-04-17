ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Jr NTR spotted wearing ‘Hanuman Mala’

Star Jr. NTR was spotted wearing spiritual attire at a special pooja event in a temple, just days after Ram Charan was said to have taken the religious Ayyappa Deeksha.

On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, the actor is said to have worn the Hanuman Deeksha Mala earlier on Saturday.

Jr. NTR, who has now advanced in this spiritual ritual, is religiously adhering to the Deeksha by donning the holy beads as well as the saffron attire.

The Deeksha will require the actor to walk barefoot for the next few days (usually 21 days) and to adhere to the ‘Satvika Bhojanam,’ which refers to a strict vegetarian diet.

On the work front, Jr. NTR, who will next be seen in a film directed by Koratala Siva, has also lost some weight in preparation for the role.

Jr. NTR will also play the lead in ‘KGF’ director Prashanth Neel’s upcoming movie after ‘Salaar’.

The ‘Simhadri’ actor who appeared as Komaram Bheem in his latest blockbuster ‘RRR’ is being praised for his prodigious acting in the Rajamouli’s directorial.

