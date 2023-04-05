ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Jr NTR to lock horns with Hrithik Roshan in ‘War 2’

Actor Jr NTR, who has been swaying the audience – both Indian and international – with ‘RRR’, has been signed for the spy action-thriller, ‘War 2’ – a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster.

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, who played the role of Kabir in ‘War’, will be seen taking on Jr NTR in a bloody battle that will be an adrenaline-pumping action extravaganza. Recently, it was also revealed that the event film is being directed by Ayan Mukerji, who has a history of delivering some of the biggest blockbusters in Bollywood including his last release ‘Brahmastra’.

A veteran trade source confirmed on condition of anonymity that Jr NTR will be locking horns with Hrithik in ‘War 2’, “Their battle of wits and their fierce showdown will definitely be an action spectacle to remember on the big screen. ‘War’ is now a true-blue pan Indian film. This move by Aditya Chopra enables ‘War 2’ to have the widest audience appeal for a Hindi film and it also widens the box office potential of the film. South India should come alive and connect at a more emotional level with the film because of the presence of their beloved superstar”.

The source further mentioned Jr NTR is one of the most respected and followed icons from South India and is said to be extremely choosy about his films. “If he has given the film a nod, it means War 2 is eclipsing the first film in terms of plot as well as scale. Hrithik Roshan vs Jr NTR will be a fight to remember. Jr NTR’s inclusion has made this proposition extremely delicious for audiences”.

‘War 2’ will be produced under the banner of Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films.

