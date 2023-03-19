ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Jr NTR’s 30th movie set for launch on March 23

NewsWire
0
0

After the Oscar fever, it’s time for ‘RRR’ stars to get back to work. And, actor Jr NTR is set to start shooting for NTR30 from March 23 onwards.

The makers took to social media to announce that the film’s muhurat puja will be held on March 23, 2023 in Hyderabad.

The fans of Man of masses Jr NTR can finally celebrate as the makers of his next much awaited project NTR30 have shared an update.

Sharing this news, the makers of NTR 30 wrote: “Storm alert #NTR30 Muhurtam on March 23rd @jrntr @janhvikapoor #KoratalaSiva @anirudhofficial #NandamuriKalyanRam @rathnaveludop @sabu_cyril @sreekar.prasad @ntrartsoffl @yuvasudhaarts.”

The film also stars Jhanvi Kapoor and will be directed by ‘Janatha Garage’ director Koratala Siva. The Pan-Indian release will feature music by Anirudh Ravichander while R. Rathnavelu will be in charge of the camera, Sabu Cyril of art and Sreekar Prasad of editing.

NTR 30 is produced by Hari Krishna K. of NTR Arts and Sudhakar Mikkilineni of Yuvasudha Arts and will be released world-wide on April 5, 2024.

20230319-130803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Alka Yagnik, Javed Ali, Himesh Reshamiyaa back as judges for ‘Superstar...

    IANS Review: ‘Bingo Hell’: Blends horror and satire in a unique...

    ‘Mitchells vs. the Machines’, ‘Arcane’ dominate 49th Annie Awards

    Kareena Kapoor Khan to kick off Netflix’s ‘The Devotion of Suspect...