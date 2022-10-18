Barring a few hiccups, seeded players, who got a direct entry into the pre-quarterfinals, stamped their class to advance into the quarterfinals without much ado in the Shoppers Stop Junior & Sub-Junior National Squash Championships, at Bombay Gymkhana here, on Tuesday.

It was Maharashtra’s Aditya Chandani, who caused a flutter as he stretched Rajasthan’s Avalokit Singh, seeded 3/4, to five games and seemed poised for an upset victory before running out of steam in the decider.

Playing at a fast pace, Aditya seemed to have the measure of Avalokit as he won the opener and the third game and seemed in control,

However, Avalokit cut down on his errors and clawed his way back into the match by winning the 4th game, after which Aditya was always playing second fiddle. Avalokit prevailed 9-11, 11-7, 5-11, 11-5, 11-7.

The fine run of TN’s L Meyyappan also came to an end as he could not come to terms with the superior game of Maharashtra’s third seed Yuvaraj Eadhwani, losing 4-11, 3-11, 1-11.

Top seeds in the boys and girls under 15, Priyaan Thakkar of Maharashtra and Anahat Singh of Delhi also advanced to the last eight with straight-game wins.

Results:

Boys’ Under-15 (Round of 16): Priyaan Thakker (1), MH, def. Siddhant Sharma, UP, 11-1, 11-0, 11-5; Aryaveer Dewan (5/8), DL, def. Yusha Nafees, UP, 10-12, 11-8, 11-5, 0-11, 11-8; Gurveer Singh (3/4), DL, def. Rachit Shah, MH, 11-9, 11-1, 11-3; Mitansh Jain (5/8), MH, def. Subhash Choudhary, RJ, 11-4, 11-8, 11-0.

Girls’ Under-15 (Round of 16): Anahat Singh (1), DL, def. Nimrit Pasricha, GA, 11-0, 11-1, 11-4; Unnati Tripathi, UK, def. Rudra Singh (5/8), MH, 11-7, 9-11, 11-2, 11-2; Ananya Narayanan (3/4), TN, def. Sangamithra Shanmugham, TN, 11-1, 11-5, 11-8; Sanvi Batar (5/8), DL, def. Aishni Pathak, MP, 11-2, 11-3, 11-5.

Boys’ Under-17 (Round of 16): Rohan Arya Gondi (1), TS, def. Dev Sharma, RJ, 11-3, 11-7, 11-4; Vivaan Bhatia, MH, def. Ansh Tripathi, UK, 15-13, 11-8, 4-11, 11-8; Karan Yadav (5/8), UP, def. Adeev Devaiah, KA, 11-7, 11-1, 11-4 ; Avalokit Singh(3/4), RJ, def. Aditya Chandani, MH, 9-11, 11-7, 5-11, 11-5, 11-7; Yuvraj Wadhwani (3/4), MH, def. Meyyappan L, TN, 11-4, 11-3, 11-1; Sandhesh Pr, TN, def. Raj Yadav, UP, 13-11, 11-6, 11-6; Ayaan Vaziralli (5/8), MH, def. Adhish Kancharla, MH, 11-4, 11-5, 11-3; Tavneet Singh Mundra, MP, def. Arihant Ks, TN, 11-2, 11-8, 11-5.

Girls’ Under-17 (Round of 16): Kaavya Bansal (1), MH, def. Vaibhavi Baalaje, KA, 11-4, 11-5, 11-3; Yashi Jain (5/8), RJ, def. Kaira Joshee, HR, 11-8, 11-1, 11-2; Diya Yadav (3/4), KA, def. Jiya Chotrani, MH, 11-2, 11-2, 11-3; M Amritha Rajalakshmi (5/8), TN, def. Howrah Bhanpurawala, MH, 11-2, 11-6, 11-7.

Girls’ Under-19 (Round of 16): Advita Sharma (1), DL, def. Reet Yaduka, WB, 11-2, 11-1, 11-2.

