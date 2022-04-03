SPORTSHOCKEYINDIA

Jr Women hockey nationals: Haryana beat Jharkhand 3-0, crowned champions

NewsWire
0
0

Haryana enhanced their reputation as the cradle of women’s hockey in the country by emerging champions of the 12th Hockey India Junior Women’s National Championship 2022 here on Sunday.

Hockey Haryana, the defending champions, retained their title by defeating Hockey Jharkhand 3-0 in the final.

Sakshi Rana (4′, 60′) scored two goals, while Kanika Siwach (45′) scored the other goal for Hockey Haryana, who had last won the title at Simdega in March 2021.

Speaking about his team’s victory, Hockey Haryana’s coach Azad Singh Malik said, “We are very happy that we have won the competition, especially because we have won it for the second consecutive time. We defeated Hockey Jharkhand in the final of this tournament last time as well. However, this time we have won by a bigger margin.”

Azad Singh Malik further added, “The players in the team carried out short passes very well throughout the tournament which was the best aspect of the team’s performance throughout the competition. This tournament holds high value for the players because if they do well here then they can move up the ranks in their career.”

Meanwhile, the Hockey Association of Odisha defeated Hockey Maharashtra 4-0 to clinch the third position in the event. Nikita Toppo (31′, 41′) scored a brace, while Munmuni Das (47′) and Sumi Mundari (50′) scored one goal each for the Hockey Association of Odisha.

20220403-203511

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pro League: India coach Schopman not to make wholesale changes with...

    FIH Pro League: India ready for France, RSA challenges with bigger...

    Sub-junior academy nationals: Naval Tata Academy, Army Boys Sports Company score...

    India finish Argentina hockey series on a winning note