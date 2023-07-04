INDIA

Jr Women National: Odisha secure place in quarterfinals

NewsWire
0
0

Hockey Odisha beat Tamil Nadu 4-0 to advance to the quarterfinals of the 13th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship, here late on Monday.

The Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium pulsed with excitement as goals from Prathiba Ekka (9’), Rambha Kujur (16’), Ashima Rout (29’) and Puja Sahoo (58’) secured Odisha’s place in the quarterfinals.

Proceedings kicked off with Odisha in the driver’s seat, dominating possession and moving the ball with a laser like precision. Pratibha Ekka (9’) continued her sublime form as she broke the deadlock early in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Hockey Odisha tripled their lead, with crucial goals from Rambha Kujur (16’) and Ashima Rout (29’) before half time.

Despite an exciting third quarter, the scores remained unchanged.

In the fourth quarter, Puja Sahoo (58’) found the back of the net, to complete a comprehensive victory for Odisha.

Speaking on the victory, head coach Edgar Mascarenhas commended his team on two consecutive victories, “We have been very hard and are thrilled with the result, looking forward to the next game and we hope to keep the momentum going.”

Odisha will now take on Chhattisgarh Hockey on Tuesday.

2023070433574

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Aster Medcity and Medtronic partner for Deep Brain Therapy in Parkinson’s...

    Cough syrup row: Legal action by Uzbekistan, consular help being given,...

    ‘Seed of anti-nationalism’ has to be dealt with: Haryana minister on...

    Jamaat-e-Islami expresses concern over NIA, ED raids on PFI