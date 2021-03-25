The Sports Authority of India (SAI) Academy and Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy will clash in the final of the 1st Junior Women’s Academy National Championship here on Friday.

In the first semi-final match on Thursday, the SAI Academy overpowered Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre 6-0 to advance to the final. Sanjna Horo (5th minute, 34th), Poonam Mundu (19th, 47th), Hina Bano (20th) and Bhavani Madugula (58th) scored the goals for the winners.

In the second semi-final match, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy scored out a 2-1 win over Khalsa Hockey Academy of Amritsar. Khalsa academy and Madhya Pradesh entered the contest as the highest and second highest scoring teams of the competition respectively.

However, goals were at a premium in this closely fought encounter. Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy scored two quick-fire goals in the second quarter through Nirupama Thounoujam Devi (27th) and Hritika Singh (28th). Taranpreet Kaur (45th) pulled one goal back for Khalsa Hockey Academy to make the last quarter an intense affair, but Madhya Pradesh held on to their advantage.

Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre will face Khalsa Hockey Academy of Amritsar for the third position at 4:30 pm on Friday while the final will start at 6:30 pm.

