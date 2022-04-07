SPORTSHOCKEYINDIA

Jr women’s academy nationals: Big wins for M.P Hockey Academy, SAI on Day 2

A brace of goals each by Prini Kandir, Deepali and Sanjna Haro helped Sports Authority of India (SAI) Academy score a big win on the second day of the 2nd Hockey India Junior Women’s Academy National Championship 2022 here on Thursday.

In the first Pool A match of the day, SAI Academy beat Ghumanhera Riser’s Academy 8-0. On the opening day, Ghumanhera had beaten Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy, Bhagta 6-2. However, on Thursday they found no such luck against SAI Academy, who were excellent in putting up an overall performance to pull off a big win. Goals were scored by Prini Kandir (5′, 30′), Poonam Mundu (7′), Deepali (12′, 57′), Sanjna Haro (13′, 47′) and Sunelita Toppo (17′).

In another Pool A match, Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy, Bhagta drew with Smart Hockey Academy, Raipur 3-3. While it was Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy, Bhagta who scored the opening goal through Asha Rani (2′), Smart Hockey Academy, Raipur pumped two back-to-back goals through Satya Gupta (22′) and captain Nidhi Sahni (26′) to take 2-1 lead.

However, captain Rajni (41′) and Asha Rani (45+) struck two fine goals that helped them snatch a 3-2 lead for Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy. But a defensive error on their part in the final minutes of the match allowed Smart Hockey Academy’s Varsha Pal (59′) to score a fine field goal that ended the match in a 3-3 stalemate.

The third match of the day between Jai Bharat Hockey Academy and Thirumalvalavan Hockey Academy was forfeited with the former being awarded three match points.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy defeated Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy 6-0.

Bhumiksha Sahu (18′, 21′) starred for Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy with two goals in the early minutes of the match that set the rhythm for her team. While Hritika Singh (27′, 29′, 31′) scored a hat-trick to help clinch a fine win.

Khushi Katariya rounded it off with a goal in the 43rd minute for Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy to help them secure three crucial points.

