Hockey Madhya Pradesh and Hockey Mizoram registered victories in their respective matches as action continued on Sunday in the 13th Hockey India Junior Women’s National Championship 2023 at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium here.

In the first match of the day, Hockey Madhya Pradesh defeated Hockey Karnataka 7-1. Captain Yogita Verma (9’) opened the account for Hockey Madhya Pradesh, followed by goals from Bhumiksha Singh (27’, 59’), Jyoti Singh (45’), Soniya Kumre (46’), Gurmail Kaur (48’), and Sonam (56’). Yamuna (10’) scored the lone goal for Hockey Karnataka.

Hockey Mizoram defeated Hockey Chandigarh 6-0 in the second match of the day. Lal Tlanchhungi (9’, 51’), Lalrinpuii (44’, 60’), and Vanlalhriatpuii (54’, 59’) all scored a brace each for Hockey Mizoram and secured three points.

Earlier on Saturday, Hockey Haryana defeated Telangana Hockey 24-0. The goal scorers for Hockey Haryana were Bhteri (1’, 47’, 55’), Sakshi Rana (5’, 18’, 21’, 35’, 40’, 58’), Kanika Siwach (10’, 10’, 35’), Ishika (14’, 39’), Pinki (16’, 54’), Manisha (21’, 29’, 51’), Sejal (40’, 44’), Sukhpreet Kaur (47’, 48’), and Kajal Malik (52’).

Hockey Rajasthan recorded a 4-4 draw against Assam Hockey in another match on the day. Assam Hockey took the lead through goals from Milka Surin (6’, 17’, 25’) and Ritu Bawri (46’) but Hockey Rajasthan scored through Chetna Rani Das (24’, 34’, 55’) and Sneha Kumawat (49’) to ensure a draw.

The last match on Saturday between the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu and Manipur Hockey also ended in a 3-3 draw. Romita Waribam Chanu (13’) and Khaidem Shileima Chanu (53’, 59’) scored for Manipur Hockey, while goals from Sathya S (21’), Kesavarthini D (34’), and Vairavi M (46’) ensured that the points were shared between both teams.

