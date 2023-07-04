INDIA

Jr women’s hockey nationals: Madhya Pradesh, Haryana storm into semifinals

Hockey Madhya Pradesh and Hockey Haryana won their respective quarterfinal matches in contrasting styles in the 13th Hockey India Junior Women’s National Championship 2023 at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium here on Tuesday.

In the first match of the day, Hockey Madhya Pradesh defeated Hockey Maharashtra 9-0 to seal a place in the semifinals.

Sonia Devi (5’) opened the account for Hockey Madhya Pradesh, followed by goals from Soniya Kumre (6’, 18’, 50’), Bhumiksha Sahu (11’, 44’), Jyoti Singh (11’), Gurmail Kaur (27’), and Aashrita Thakur (43’) to seal their spot in the semifinals.

The second quarterfinal match saw Hockey Haryana beat Hockey Punjab 4-2. The goal scorers for Hockey Haryana were Sakshi Rana (20’), Bhteri (28’), Kanika Siwach (43’), and Ishika (49’). The two goals for Hockey Punjab were scored by Priyanka Dogra (7’) and Kiranpreet Kaur (24’).

Hockey Jharkhand will face Hockey Mizoram while the Hockey Association of Odisha will take on Chhattisgarh Hockey in the two remaining quarterfinals.

Earlier on Monday, Hockey Jharkhand beat Hockey Rajasthan 9-0. Pinki Kumari (10’), Nikki Kullu (11’, 13’), Binima Dhan (19’, 22’), Nisha Minj (28’), Captain Rajni Kerketta (36’), Balo Horo (43’), and Pramodini Lakra (55’) all scored to ensure victory for Hockey Jharkhand.

Also on Monday, the Hockey Association of Odisha defeated the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu 4-0. The goalscorers for the Hockey Association of Odisha were Pratibha Ekka (9’), Rambha Kujur (16’), Ashima Rout (29’), and Puja Sahoo (58’).

