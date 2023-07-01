Hockey Maharashtra and Le Puducherry Hockey registered wins in their respective matches on Saturday in the ongoing 13th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2023 at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium here.

Tanushree Dinesh Kadu scored a triple as Hockey Maharashtra defeated Kerala Hockey 8-1 in the first match of the day. Captain Himanshi Gawande (5’) opened the account for Hockey Maharashtra followed by goals from Tanushree in the 18th, 33rd, and 56th minutes. Sanika Chandrakani Mane (27’), Aishwarya Dubey (28’), Khushi (36’), and Krushna Chandrakant Mane (37’) were the other goal scorers for Maharashtra. The only goal for Kerala Hockey was scored by captain Prasanna S. (38’).

Le Puducherry Hockey defeated Hockey Jammu & Kashmir 6-1 in the second game. Diksha (4’), Kajal (9’, 24’, 28’), Baby Sree (21’), and P. Karthiga (33’) got on the scoresheet for Le Puducherry Hockey, while Haiqa Banday (42’) scored the lone goal for Hockey Jammu & Kashmir.

Earlier on Friday, Hockey Punjab defeated Hockey Andhra Pradesh 5-0 in a late match. The goal scorers for Hockey Punjab were Harleen Kaur (28’), Sukhveer Kaur (34’), Captain Pawanpreet Kaur (36’), Priyanka Dogra (48’), and Namneet Kaur (60’).

In another match on the day, the Hockey Association of Odisha defeated Manipur Hockey 14-0. Pratibha Ekka (3’, 26’, 44’, 50’), Sandhya Kujur (7’, 9’), Ashima Rout (14’, 20’, 30’, 37’, 49’), Maxima Toppo (39’), captain Mamita Oram (43’), and Surekha Bahala (57’) all scored for Hockey Association of Odisha.

