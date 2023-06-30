INDIA

Jr Women’s hockey nationals: Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh register wins

NewsWire
0
1

Uttar Pradesh Hockey and Chhattisgarh Hockey registered victories on Day 4 of the ongoing 13th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2023 at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, here on Friday.

In the first match of the day, Uttar Pradesh Hockey defeated Hockey Bihar 13-1. Pushpanjali Sonkar (8’, 51’) scored the first goal for Uttar Pradesh Hockey, followed by goals from Divya (29’, 30+’, 32’, 49’), Ruchika Upadhyay (35’), Peetambari Kumari (44’), Suneeta Kumari (48’, 60+’), Sakshi Shukla (55’), Simran (57’), and Khushi Rathour (59’). The only goal for Hockey Bihar was scored by Bijli Kumari (16’).

The second match saw Chhattisgarh Hockey defeat Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman Diu Hockey 22-1. The goal scorers for Chhattisgarh Hockey were Anisha Sahu (4’, 11’, 12’, 40’, 52’), Sunita Kumari (18’), Aanchal Sahu (22’, 24’, 28’, 32’, 44’, 48’, 53’), Monika Tirkey (23’, 40’), Janvee Yadav (30’), Geeta Yadav (32’, 35’, 42’), Captain Sampada Nirmalkar (38’, 60’), and Mamteshwari Lahare (39’).

Khushi (51’) scored the lone goal for Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman Diu Hockey.

Meanwhile, Hockey Himachal forfeited their match against Goans Hockey, awarding Goans Hockey a default 5-0 win.

Earlier on Thursday, Hockey Chandigarh defeated Hockey Uttarakhand 2-0. Shivani Kumari (1’) scored from a penalty corner for Hockey Chandigarh in the very first minute, followed by a goal from Suman (44’) to walk away from the match with three points.

Hockey Mizoram defeated Hockey Gujarat 18-0 on Thursday. Lal Tianchhungi (1’, 17’, 43’), Vanlalhriatpuii (3’, 50’, 51, 57’), Vanlalrinhlui (4, 43’), Lalpeksangi (6’, 23’, 59’), F. Vanlalhriatlawmi (13’), Lalrinpuii (14’, 44’), Z. Laldintluangi (15’), F. Lalbiaksiami (24’), and Captain Lalthantluangi (53’) all scored to secure the win for Hockey Mizoram.

The last match on Thursday saw Hockey Andhra Pradesh defeat Goans Hockey 4-2. Kotari Lalitha (28’), Chenna Kusuma (40’, 58’), and Captain Bobbili Jhansi (45’) scored for Hockey Andhra Pradesh. Meanwhile, Jyoti (26’) and Reema Biranje (60’) scored one goal each for Goans Hockey.

2023063032072

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Amid feud Punjab Congress MPs to meet in Delhi

    Tulsi Kumar, KiDi add new colours to popular song ‘Shut Up’

    Arjun Kanungo, Channa Jandali collaborate over party anthem ‘Geddi’

    PIL filed in Raj HC against demolition of 300-yr-old Alwar temple