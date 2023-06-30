Uttar Pradesh Hockey and Chhattisgarh Hockey registered victories on Day 4 of the ongoing 13th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2023 at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, here on Friday.

In the first match of the day, Uttar Pradesh Hockey defeated Hockey Bihar 13-1. Pushpanjali Sonkar (8’, 51’) scored the first goal for Uttar Pradesh Hockey, followed by goals from Divya (29’, 30+’, 32’, 49’), Ruchika Upadhyay (35’), Peetambari Kumari (44’), Suneeta Kumari (48’, 60+’), Sakshi Shukla (55’), Simran (57’), and Khushi Rathour (59’). The only goal for Hockey Bihar was scored by Bijli Kumari (16’).

The second match saw Chhattisgarh Hockey defeat Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman Diu Hockey 22-1. The goal scorers for Chhattisgarh Hockey were Anisha Sahu (4’, 11’, 12’, 40’, 52’), Sunita Kumari (18’), Aanchal Sahu (22’, 24’, 28’, 32’, 44’, 48’, 53’), Monika Tirkey (23’, 40’), Janvee Yadav (30’), Geeta Yadav (32’, 35’, 42’), Captain Sampada Nirmalkar (38’, 60’), and Mamteshwari Lahare (39’).

Khushi (51’) scored the lone goal for Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman Diu Hockey.

Meanwhile, Hockey Himachal forfeited their match against Goans Hockey, awarding Goans Hockey a default 5-0 win.

Earlier on Thursday, Hockey Chandigarh defeated Hockey Uttarakhand 2-0. Shivani Kumari (1’) scored from a penalty corner for Hockey Chandigarh in the very first minute, followed by a goal from Suman (44’) to walk away from the match with three points.

Hockey Mizoram defeated Hockey Gujarat 18-0 on Thursday. Lal Tianchhungi (1’, 17’, 43’), Vanlalhriatpuii (3’, 50’, 51, 57’), Vanlalrinhlui (4, 43’), Lalpeksangi (6’, 23’, 59’), F. Vanlalhriatlawmi (13’), Lalrinpuii (14’, 44’), Z. Laldintluangi (15’), F. Lalbiaksiami (24’), and Captain Lalthantluangi (53’) all scored to secure the win for Hockey Mizoram.

The last match on Thursday saw Hockey Andhra Pradesh defeat Goans Hockey 4-2. Kotari Lalitha (28’), Chenna Kusuma (40’, 58’), and Captain Bobbili Jhansi (45’) scored for Hockey Andhra Pradesh. Meanwhile, Jyoti (26’) and Reema Biranje (60’) scored one goal each for Goans Hockey.

