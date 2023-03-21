SPORTSHOCKEYINDIA

Jr Women’s Zonal Hockey C’ships: Hockey Madhya Pradesh win in West Zone

Skipper Bhumiksha Sahu struck four goals as Hockey Madhya Pradesh thrashed Chhattisgarh Hockey 11-0 on Day 3 of the 1st Hockey India Junior Women Zonal Championships 2023, which witnessed one match in West Zone.

The West Zone Championship in Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh, Hockey Madhya Pradesh defeated Chhattisgarh Hockey in a Pool A match.

Madhya Pradesh’s captain Bhumiksha Sahu led the team with four goals (3′, 7′, 27′, 50′) while Khushi Katariya (2′, 32′, 49′) scored a hat-trick. Swati (6′, 41′) struck a brace while Soniya Kumre (15′) and Priyanka Yadav (35′) scored one goal each to help their team to an 11-0 win.

Hockey Madhya Pradesh’s Khushi Katariya was named ‘Player of the Match’ for her brilliant performance. The win helped Hockey Madhya Pradesh consolidate their position at top of the Pool Standings. Hockey Madhya Pradesh have won both their matches so far ande six points in their kitty.

Tuesday was a rest day for North, South, and East Zone competitions of the 1st Hockey India Junior Women Zonal Championships. Matches will resume in the aforementioned Zones will once again on Wednesday.

20230321-171603

