Delhi girl Simran received a warm welcome at Master Chandgiram Akhara following her bronze medal win at the Junior World Wrestling Championships held in Ufa, Russia. She won the bronze medal by defeating Natalia Varkina of Belarus 7-3 in the women’s 50kg category last week.

Showering praise on her prodigy, Sport Authority of India-appointed coach at Master Chandgiram Akhara, Sahdev Singh Balian, told IANS that, “Simran is a rising wrestling star and she has made the country proud by winning medals at the international level many times in the past. Finally, the sacrifice and penance of the family has paid off.”

She won a bronze medal in the World Cadet Championship 2017 and has also won a silver medal for the country in the 2018 Youth Olympics.

Former international wrestler and Bharat Kesari, Jagdish Kaliraman, who was also present on the occasion, said that it is the result of Simran’s hard work and dedication which has helped her win a bronze in the championship. He further said that India is now seeing hopes from young players like Simran for the 2024 Paris Olympics following the Tokyo Games success.

Simran was later rewarded with a cash prize of Rs 31,000.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised India’s junior wrestlers after they won 11 medals at the World Championships.

–IANS

cs/akm