JSW Steel, Ambuja Cement, Jindal Power, Ultratech Cement, Vedanta, and Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) are among the bidders for 36 mines, which the government has put up for commercial coal blocks auction.

The Coal Ministry had, on January 30, received a total of 96 bids for the 36 mines for the sixth round and second attempt of fifth round of commercial coal block auctions, which it had launched on November 3, 2022.

Monday (January 30) was the last date for submission of technical bids for these rounds. The bids were opened on Tuesday in the presence of the bidders.

This is the biggest response received for commercial coal mine auctions that was launched by the Prime Minister on June 18, 2020, sources informed.

JSW Steel had submitted five bids, followed by Ambuja Cement and Jindal Power with three bids each, Ultratech Cement and NLC India Ltd with two bids each while the NTPC, Jindal Steel and Power Ltd, BALCO, Dalmia Cement (Bharat), Vedanta Ltd and the DVC had submitted one bid each for the 36 coal blocks.

