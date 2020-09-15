JU professor dies of Covid-19 in Kolkata

Kolkata, Sep 15 (IANS) Jadavpur University’s former Dean of Arts Faculty, Professor Subhasis Biswas, died of Covid -19 on Tuesday morning. He was 48.

A resident of Palbazar Jheel Road area, the Professor of History at Kolkata’s prestigious university, he had tested coronavirus positive a few days ago.

He was admitted to a private hospital near the EM Bypass in Kolkata. Hospital sources said Biswas died around 9 am. His health had deteriorated over the past few days.

People who came in contact with him over the past few weeks have been asked to undergo Covid-19 tests, hospital sources said.

–IANS

sbn/tsb