Jubilant supporters celebrate Siddaramaiah’s victory ahead of official announcement

Siddaramaiah’s supporters on Thursday thronged his residence here to celebrate even as an official announcement on the chief minister is yet to be made by the Congress.

More than 100 policemen have been deployed around the residence to control the swelling masses.

Besides, preparations at Kanteerava Indoor stadium are in full swing with the authorities finalising the seating arrangements.

Celebrations have also begun at his birthplace Siddaramanahundi village in Mysuru district. Siddaramaiah’s family members are celebrating with villagers and getting ready to arrive in Bengaluru to participate in his swearing-in ceremony. He is likely to take oath on Saturday, according to sources.

The supporters had begun celebrations on Wednesday after KPCC Women’s Wing President Puspa Amarnath, former minister H.C. Mahadevappa and senior party leader Ashok Pattan issued statements claiming that Siddaramaiah has been chosen for the post.

Later, Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala had stated that a notice would be issued to them for speaking ahead of the announcement by the AICC.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy, senior officers from sports department had visited and took stock of the situation and also conducted spot inspection.

Additional Police Commissioner Sandeep Patil, Special Traffic Police Commissioner M.A. Saleem, Joint Police Commissioner Anucheth, VVIP wing DCP Manjunath Babu and Deputy Director of Sports Department Nagaratna had also paid a visit and inspected the stadium.

