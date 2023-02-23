Cadres of the Edappadi K.Palaniswami (EPS) faction of the AIADMK erupted in jubilation after the Supreme Court allowed the former Chief minister to continue as interim general secretary of AIADMK.

All the petitions filed against the AIADMK general council meeting of July 11,2022 were dismissed.

A divisional bench of Justices Dhinesh Maheshwari and Hrishikesh Roy pronounced the judgement in EPS’s favour.

The rival faction of O. Panneerselvam (OPS) had filed a batch of cross petitions concerning amendments made to the party by-laws during the July 11, 2022 general council meeting that had appointed EPS as party interim general secretary.

It may be noted that the changes in the bylaws had abolished the post of party coordinator which was occupied by OPS.

After the general council meeting appointing EPS as party interim general secretary and abolishing the post of coordinator of AIADMK, OPS had moved a petition against the developments in Madras High Court. A single bench of the Madras High court had nullified the general council meeting of July 11,2022.

However, EPS went on to appeal against the single bench order and the division bench of the Madras High court set aside the order of the single bench judge in August 17,2022.

Edappadi K. Palaniswami was represented by senior advocate Arayama Sundaram and advocated Balajj Sundaram and Rohini Musa. OPS was represented by Advocate Ranjith Kumar and Guru Krishnakumar.

EPS would now be holding the elections to the top post and anoint himself as the General secretary of the AIADMK.

20230223-125407