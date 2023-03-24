The trailer of the upcoming streaming series ‘Jubilee’ was unveiled on Friday. It introduces the viewers to the captivating world of Jubilee and takes them down the golden age of Indian cinema.

With under 3 minutes in length, the trailer starts off with an accident site in frame with an overturned car as Aparshakti Khurana goes onto kick the accident victim before the camera cuts to another sequence.

It then walks the viewers through an era of films gone by. With retro vibes, costumes, elegant vintage cars, styling, the trailer paints a vivid imagery of the world of films and the secrets held together by the close doors.

Set against the backdrop of the Golden Era of Bollywood, Jubilee is a layered drama that chronicles the lives of a studio boss, his movie-star wife, a trusted aide, a rising star, a nautch girl and a refugee and the gambles they’re willing to take in pursuit of their dreams, passion, ambition and love.

The series has a stellar ensemble cast led by Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aparshakti Khurana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sidhant Gupta, Nandish Sandhu, and Ram Kapoor, and features the soundtrack composed by Amit Trivedi.

Talking about his part in the series, Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee said: “When Vikram first came to me with the story, I instantly connected with the character of Srikant Roy. He is a person who lives and breathes cinema and has dedicated his life to it. As someone who has worked in the industry for four decades, I could immediately relate to that! ‘Jubilee’ represents a glorious time of Indian Cinema, and as an actor I in a manner of speaking feel responsible for doing right by it.”

Aditi Rao Hydari opened up about the series: “Sumitra Kumari has been an incredibly challenging and layered character to play. She is a star, she is powerful and has the world at her feet except for that one thing that she really wants, it’s what makes her vulnerable, and eventually becomes her north star. Vikramaditya Motwane is such an amazing and sensitive director and he is completely an actor’s director. Atul Sabharwal and him have created a story that is beautiful and compelling.”

The series has been directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, created by Soumik Sen along with Motwane with screenplay and dialogues written by Atul Sabharwal.

Aparshakti Khurana shared: “‘Jubilee’ for me as an actor was a complete no-brainer. When I heard the story, and especially Binod’s (his character) journey, I knew I had to do this. It is one of the most challenging characters I have played to date, but also the most rewarding. Vikramaditya Motwane is a maverick, he has been able to bring out the best in not just me, but the entire cast and crew.”

Produced by Andolan Films in association with Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Studios, Part One (Episodes One-Five) of ‘Jubilee’ will premiere on April 7, with Part Two (Episodes Six-10) releasing the following week on April 14 on Prime Video.

